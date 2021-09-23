One Princeton resident was featured nationally thanks to her social media videos of creating rice art.
Maria Monson recently hit the national stage when she was featured on CBS’ “The Greatest #ATHOME Videos” Sept. 17.
Monson was featured for creating rice art — which she does by throwing images of dyed rice into the air to make a picture. The featured video showed Monson about nine months pregnant with her third child, Sawyer, creating rice art depicting the pregnancy emoji.
Using dyed rice, Monson lays out a pattern or image on a board then flicks it up to create a suspended version of the image.
“It’s up in the air for like three or four seconds, but I record it in slow motion so that you really see the design when it comes up in the air and then it dissolves back on the board,” Monson said.
Monson first saw the art style on the social media app TikTok and thought it was unique. She has always been interested in art, drawing a lot of black and white realistic pictures, she said.
She first began experimenting with different images made from rice, from emojis to sports logos, in May 2020. Monson’s first viral video was one of the Twins logo, she said.
It takes Monson about 45 minutes to layout the rice, shoot and edit each video, she said. Though it took some practice for her to get it down, she rarely has to retry throwing the rice in the air.
“When I first started trying out, it was like five tries to throw it up at the right speed and the right flick,” Monson said. “But now I’ve got my technique down and I can get it in the first try,” Monson said.
Creating rice art has evolved to helping supplement her income from a full-time job. Monson now makes some money producing about two videos a week. Various companies have contacted her to have her create rice art versions of their logos or to promote upcoming events, she said.
“I would never thought throwing rice would turn into a part-time job,” Monson said.
Monson is a Minnesota native who moved to Princeton about three years ago. She’s been married to her husband, Conrad, for five years and they have three kids.
