The Minnesota State High School League held out for as long as it could, but the time to make a decision regarding COVID-19 and the spring high school sport season had come. The MSHSL announced April 23, that all spring sports and activities would be canceled for the 2019-2020 season.
The statement came just hours after Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota school to remained close for the rest of the academic year.
“In response to Executive Order 20-41 issued today by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League, under direction of the League’s Board of Directors, has declared, effective immediately, all activities and athletics that occur during the spring season have been cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year,” said the MSHSL in an official statement. “The decision of the League is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety.”
The cancelation will impact adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts. Section and State tournaments are canceled as well.
The cancellations directly impacted both Princeton and Milaca as the schools had awaited the call on spring sports and activities. Milaca athletic director, Brian Julson, explained that though this decision was not unseen, still tough to deal with. “Even though we knew this was most likely what the final outcome was going to be, it is still hard for all our coaches, advisors, student athletes, participants, as well as our parents and the community as a whole,” said Julson.
Darin Laabs, Princeton’s AD, shared the same thought Julson provided. “I think we all saw a closure coming, but when the announcement finally came it was deflating,” stated Laabs.
Activities and athletics have been suspended since March 15.
With the future unsure regarding the sports world with COVID-19 putting everything on hold, it might just be a start for the cancelations of seasons for leagues until a solution is presented. “I think it is a real possibility that summer and fall programming will be altered or possibly cancelled. I would not expect a Pizza Bowl sized crowd until a vaccination is created and administered successfully,” explained Laabs, referring to the Princeton and Milaca new football tradition.
With the news of the cancelation, the thoughts are now with the senior class and how to best assist and honor them in this unprecedented time. “We have many outstanding contributors within this Senior class and our programs are going to miss them. Our coaches and advisors met virtually to reflect on this announcement and will continue to be a resource moving forward on how we can recognize and support them,” said Julson.
Moving forward, the MSHSL is encouraging all students, coaches, advisors, officials and administrators to obey the Stay at Home order and to follow all of the recommended safety practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
