The Mille Lacs County Fair is still scheduled to go on as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the health crisis leading to many cancellations, the fair remains to be yet affected by the virus.
Although still scheduled to take place as of now, the Mille Lacs County Fair Board is still gathering information to make a decision in the coming weeks according to Michele McPherson, director of land services of Mille Lacs County and board member. “At this point, we are still planning as if we are going to hold our fair in August,” McPherson said. “We are still in the information gathering stage in order to make a decision at our May Board meeting. We need to make a decision of some sort at that point given that our advertising brochure needs to be finalized by mid-June; our brochure gets inserted into the papers in July.” The fair board meeting is scheduled for May 28.
Gathering information remains difficult for the fair board and may lead to the decision being delayed on whether or not to host the fair in Princeton.
“It is difficult, the unknowns, especially given that the University of Minnesotat Extension has banned all face-to face meetings until June 30 and this impacts our largest partner, 4-H. They are working on contingency plans, but have not provided any direction regarding county fairs,” McPherson explained.
The decision may be made for the fair board in the coming weeks as outside factors will affect what is planned.
“Also in play is what the Minnesota State Fair decides to do; there is a strong opinion from several of the Mille Lacs County Fair Board Members that if State Fair is cancelled that we should also cancel,” she said.
In addition, if the Gov. Tim Walz releases another executive order relating to festivals, that would be included in the fair board’s decision-making process,” McPherson said.
McPherson continued to say that the fair would either be held or not; no in-between efforts would be made.
If the Fair is allowed to go on in August, McPherson said that the fair board would follow safety procedures and practices.
“A decision to hold the fair would include provisions to provide sanitation and encourage social distancing or whatever best practices are advised when we get to August,” she said.
