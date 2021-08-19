The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 6-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 6
8:48 p.m. Responded to a theft report on 60th Street in Princeton.
Saturday, Aug. 7
11:12 a.m. Responded to a minor crash on an undisclosed street in Foreston.
2:11 p.m. Received a burglary report on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.
6:35 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Street in Milaca.
Monday, Aug. 9
10:42 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 130th Street in Foreston.
11:20 a.m. Responded to an assault on an undisclosed road in Foreston.
1:42 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run where a vehicle struck a bike on 90th Street in Princeton.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
1:39 p.m. Received a report of a missing adult on Beetle Road in Princeton.
9:38 p.m. Responded to a crash involving a car and a cow on an undisclosed street in Milaca.
Thursday, Aug. 12
11:33 a.m. Responded to a fire on Toberg Street in Bock.
3:06 p.m. Received a fraud report on 80th Street in Milaca.
5:39 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Foreston.
6:38 p.m. Responded to a shed fire on 190th Street in Milaca.
Friday, Aug. 13
7:46 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed road in Milaca.
