The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department Aug. 6-13. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 6

8:48 p.m. Responded to a theft report on 60th Street in Princeton.

Saturday, Aug. 7

11:12 a.m. Responded to a minor crash on an undisclosed street in Foreston.

2:11 p.m. Received a burglary report on 82nd Avenue in Princeton.

6:35 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Street in Milaca.

Monday, Aug. 9

10:42 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 130th Street in Foreston.

11:20 a.m. Responded to an assault on an undisclosed road in Foreston.

1:42 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run where a vehicle struck a bike on 90th Street in Princeton.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

1:39 p.m. Received a report of a missing adult on Beetle Road in Princeton.

9:38 p.m. Responded to a crash involving a car and a cow on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Thursday, Aug. 12

11:33 a.m. Responded to a fire on Toberg Street in Bock.

3:06 p.m. Received a fraud report on 80th Street in Milaca.

5:39 p.m. Responded to a crash on 140th Avenue in Foreston.

6:38 p.m. Responded to a shed fire on 190th Street in Milaca.

Friday, Aug. 13

7:46 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

