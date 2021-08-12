The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department July 30 to Aug. 6. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 30

1:50 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 140th Street in Milaca.

5:30 p.m. Responded to reports of eight to 10 cows on an undisclosed road in Milaca.

Saturday, July 31

8:44 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 190th Street in Milaca.

12:51 p.m. Responded to a crash on Highway 23 in Milaca.

10:57 p.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a deer on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Sunday, Aug. 1

1:13 a.m. Responded to a crash on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

1:31 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 110th Street in Milaca.

3:39 p.m. Responded to a fire on Highway 169 in Milaca.

10:19 p.m. Responded to a laser pointer being pointed at a jet on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Monday, Aug. 2

7:12 a.m. Responded to a possible fire on 52nd Avenue in Milaca.

4:59 p.m. Responded to a fire on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

1:58 p.m. Responded to a suspicious vehicle with broken-out windows on a ball field on School Street in Foreston.

10:33 p.m. Responded to a car colliding with a cow on an undisclosed street in Milaca.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

12:02 a.m. Received a report of a missing adult on 60th Street in Princeton.

7:39 a.m. Received a report of property damage on Hill Avenue in Pease.

9:20 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue in Milaca.

Thursday, Aug. 5

9:31 a.m. Responded to loose cattle on 160th Avenue in Foreston.

10:20 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on 162nd Avenue in Foreston.

Load comments