The 2020 Mille Lacs County Fair has been canceled. In a press release Thursday night, the Fair’s Board of Directors announced the decision to cancel the Fair amid the coronavirus health pandemic.
The Fair was scheduled for Aug. 5-9 at the fairgrounds in Princeton.
“The health and safety of our community, fair guests, 4-H and FFA members, volunteers, exhibitions and vendors is our top priority,” said the Mille Lacs County Fair via its press release. “As with all of you, we are disappointed, but know that the Board has made the right decision given the difficulty of enforcing social distancing requirements, providing proper disinfection and preserving our financial ability to present future fairs. As Board members, planning and executing the Fair is a labor of love and we will miss seeing all of you in 2020. Our energies will now focus on preparing the grounds for the 2021 Fair, which will be our 130th.”
The announcement comes just days after the Minnesota State Fair was also canceled due to COVID-19.
“The Board of Directors considered the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and their impact on large gatherings, the ability to provide proper and adequate disinfection, and the cancellation of the State Fair, community celebrations and neighboring Fairs in its decision.”
The Sherburne County Fair was canceled on May 19.
The Fair Board also noted that it will support any future event that may be planned to celebrate the accomplishments of the 4-H and FFA members.
