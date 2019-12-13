The Milaca wrestling team began its season on the mats, starting off in the Becker Quad on Dec. 5 then traveling to the Dasse-Cokato/Litchfield Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 7.
The Wolves were able to defeat Rockford 68-4 then Chisago Lakes 51-21 before losing to a strong Becker team 60-9 at the Becker Quad.
Co-coach Clay Hoeck was pleased with how the season started. “It went well, we saw some good competition,” said Hoeck. “We were able to pick up a couple of wins before we going against a good Becker team. It showed us where we are at this point.”
Bodee Zens and Ian Hanson were both able to pick up the 50th wins of their respective careers.
“We’re going to be counting on those guys to be able to pick up wins for us this season,” said Hoeck on Zens and Hanson.
Milaca enjoyed an off day before making the trip to Litchfield to compete in the eight-team meet.
The Wolves placed sixth place in the competitive field, while Brody Ash was able to take home first place in the meet at the heavyweight class.
Hanson was able to place second while Zens and Logan Ash secured top three finishes.
The Wolves now look to Little Falls, as the two teams will face off on Dec.
