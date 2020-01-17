The Milaca girls basketball team wrapped up a wild week with a 51-29 win over Spectrum on Jan. 13. The victory concluded a week that had the Wolves play five games in just a week. Milaca started with a 63-41 win over Mora on Jan. 7 before losing to Holdingford, 51-36, on Jan. 9 then falling the next night 64-48 against Zimmerman.
Against Mora, the Wolves were able to jump out to a 14-point halftime lead and limited the Mustangs to just 14 second-half points to secure the win. Miranda Broberg had 18 points in the win, with Jalen Taylor and Maggie Westling both adding 10 to pace Milaca.
Back at it just two days later, Holdingford’s defense slowed down the Wolves, holding Milaca to just 36 points in the game, as the Huskers won by 15.
The Wolves shot just 21 percent for the game as Holdingford also forced 29 turnovers to slow Milaca’s attack.
Westling led the team with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double in the loss while Emylee Kohlgraf had eight points and four steals.
Continuing the busy week the next night the team went to a familiar place for Milaca’s coach Lance Dalbey, who previously coached for Zimmerman, as the Wolves made the short drive to take on the Thunder.
Milaca was not able to win Dalbey’s homecoming as a big first half by the Thunder led to the Wolves’ defeat.
Broberg had 19 points before fouling out, while Olivia Westling had nine points in the loss.
The loss dropped Milaca to 8-6 and 2-3 in Granite Ridge play while Zimmerman moved to 4-8 and 2-2.
To finish the tough stretch, the Wolves went to take on Spectrum which entered the game with a 9-1 record, setting up for what would appear to be a close game.
Milaca had other plans however, blowing out the Sting by 21 points to move to 9-6 on the season.
Putting the difficult week behind the team, head coach Lance Dalbey says the team learned a lot about itself. “I think we saw some of our strengths and we know some of the areas that we still need to continue to grow,” said Dalbey. “Our execution offensively struggled at times over that stretch but part of that was our lack of practice time and ability to cover things that we needed to cover,” continued Dalbey as the team has only been able to have three practices since Christmas.
On the defensive side of the ball, the team is continuing to work on consistency and is going to put a little extra focus on defensive rebounding according to the coach.
The Wolves will now enjoy some well-deserved days of rest and practice before heading to Little Falls to take on the Flyers on Jan. 17.
