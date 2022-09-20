Things were not looking good for the Milaca volleyball team on Sept. 8, in its Granite Ridge clash versus Little Falls.

Sports M VB rallies for victory.jpg

Maggie Westling and Neelie Zens rise to block the shot on Sept. 8 against Little Falls. 

“A lot of fans told me that they left after game two, and I said I would have too. It looked like we were going to self-destruct all night long,” said Milaca head coach James Taylor.

Load comments