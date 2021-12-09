Milaca’s girls basketball team knew they would rely heavily on their defense throughout the season.
The first two games demonstrated how big that defensive intensity will be to the Wolves this year on the court as Milaca claimed two low scoring victories to open play.
First, the Wolves started with a 45-37 win over St. Francis on Nov. 30 followed by a 41-34 win over Braham two days later. Both games came on Milaca’s home court.
Averaging allowing only 35.5 point per game, the Wolves’ defense has held up very promisingly through the first two contests.
Wolves’ forward, Abby Anderson attributes the success to active hands and knowing where they are supposed to be on the court. “We just really try to play our own spot in our defense and try to cover what we are supposed to cover and be quick, have our hands up and work together,” she said.
That was abundantly clear in the opening half of Milaca’s season opener against St. Francis.
The Wolves were able to frustrate the Saints to scoring only nine points in the first half of play while Milaca was able to nurse an 11-point lead into the break.
Milaca was able to build that lead up to 19-points on the back of forward Maggie Westling, who had a monster game on the night with 28 points and 15 rebounds, controlling the second half early.
St. Francis would not go quietly, cutting the lead to single digits, but the Wolves would hold on to victory despite 26 turnovers.
Wolves stifle Braham
Back for their second game of the season, taking on the Braham Bombers, another defensive battle took place for the Wolves.
In a first half where baskets came at a premium, Milaca was able to find itself leading by the slimmest of margins at 18-17 going into the break.
Returning for the second half of play, the Wolves distanced themselves a bit from the bombers, gaining a nine-point lead with under 10 minutes left in the contest.
Turnovers again proved costly for Milaca, allowing Braham to whittle down the lead to get within striking distance.
But the Wolves again locked down defensively to hold on down the stretch, hitting free throws to seal the victory.
Westling again had a double-double in the win with 17 points and 11 rebounds while senior guard Macy Mach added 13 points in the victory.
Turnovers again made their way into the 20’s for Milaca as the Wolves had 25 on the night.
“We need to work on our dribbling, passing and just being strong with the ball,” said Anderson on the mistakes.
As great as the defense has been for the Wolves to start the season, the offense needs to be better going forward said Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey. “Offensively, we have to figure some things out. We have to do things better,” said Dalbey.
Sitting at 2-0, the Wolves were able to enjoy a long stretch of time in the gym, practicing before returning to action on Dec, 14, with Hinckley-Finlayson coming to town.
