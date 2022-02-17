Talking to Milaca girls’ basketball forward, Maggie Westling prior to her taking the court, one would get a carefree, relaxed, fun-hungry having vibe from the sophomore.
But as soon as the ball tips, that Westling disappears and is replaced with a fierce competitor.
“It’s a bit of her competitive spirit coming out. She likes to compete, when it is a game time thing, she wants to go out and compete and battle with people,” said Milaca Head Coach Lance Dalbey.
That inclination to battle it out on the hardwood has led to great success for the underclassman forward.
The success was able to continue to come for Westling as she was able to reach the 1,000-point threshold during the Wolves’ contest against Albany on Feb. 8, joining the select few in Milaca history to past the mark.
Knowing that before games has seen Westling joking and having fun with her teammates, once that game time comes around the forward wants to win and do her best. “There’s a difference having fun and hanging before the game but once I’m in the game, I’m locked in. We have to get it done, there’s no time for giggling and stuff,” said Westling.
Locked in would be an accurate way to describe Westling on the court this season as the sophomore averages 21.3 points per game for Milaca.
Dominating regardless
Westling scoring isn’t the only above average facet of her game.
Standing at six-foot tall, Westling has been a strong rebounder and defensive player in her time for the Wolves with her success translating to success for Milaca. “The steals, the blocked shots, the rebounds, the tipped passes, all of those thing contribute to the overall success of the team,” said Dalbey.
With many teams starting to figure out the correlation between Westling’s success and the team’s success, opposing teams have tried to drum up ways to slow the forward.
So far, it hasn’t been successful.
Senior guard Hailey Bauer has seen it first hand as Westling finds way to overpower the opposition. “Every night, she tries her best even when the defense puts three people on her and she still manages to get 20 points a game.”
“We know what we can count on from her, we don’t have to guess if she is going to score six points or 26 points. We know she is going to go out and get us those baskets and give us the scoring we need on this team,” added Dalbey.
Becoming the focal point of the Wolves, it might have led to added pressure on the underclassman.
If there is that added pressure, Westling doesn’t notice and just lets her game speak for itself. “I just show up and play basketball,” she said.
Reaching the milestone
Though not bothered by shouldering the load for the Wolves, Westling was feeling anxious heading into the game versus the Huskies sitting 22 points away from 1,000. “I was pretty stressed out about it,” she said, as some of the nerves led to some missed shots.
But Westling’s teammates knew if they kept feeding her inside, she would come through like she has time and time again this season.
“They are there all the time, they know when I am open and they know when I am not. They are smart about when to get me the ball and when not to, I rely on them for pretty much everything,” said Westling of her teammates.
With the Wolves still finding Westling down low, the sophomore was able to get going in the second half to reach the historic mark. “It was super exciting; it was a sudden burst of happiness as soon as it went in. Then my teammates were high fiving me, it was fun to be there,” said Westling after her finish through contact in the paint for the big bucket.
Special athlete
Along with the competitive fire inside her, Westling is also a great athlete as the sophomore has been a part of the varsity volleyball and softball teams.
“In all my years of coaching, I can only think of a couple kids that I have coached that really seem to have this natural inclination towards success in the athletic realm and she is definitely one of them,” said Dalbey of Westling.
With that high praise by the coach, Westling plans to use that athleticism to reach some lofty milestones as she hopes to be the Milaca all-time leading scorer for boys or girls by the time her career playing for the Wolves ends.
Another goal will most likely follow suit for Westling believes Dalbey. “She’ll be a 1,000 rebound kid as well,” he said.
Heading to March
Before accomplishing those goals, Westling has her sights set on this season and this team.
With the Wolves sitting at 12-8 on the year with some quality wins over some strong opponents, Westling looks for the team to finish strong.
In order to do so, the Wolves have to keep grinding as a group said the sophomore. “We have to keep playing as a team and keep showing up to the games with the right mindset.”
Looking to do so, Milaca got to test itself eighth-ranked of Class AA, Sauk Centre on Feb. 15 with the Mainstreeters coming to town.
