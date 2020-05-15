The Milaca Trails Initiative (MTI) has been hard at work improving city trails, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization’s dedication has paid off, with all trails in the 12-plus mile multi-use trail system on the edge of Milaca being opened for use on May 8.
The MTI, which is 100 percent volunteer based, has been putting in hour after hour to improve to the trail system which features biking, hiking, running and snowshoeing and cross country skiing when the weather permits.
Jordan DeBoer, a MTI member, estimates that nearly 400 hours of service has been put into trail improvements and maintenance since last fall, with a handful of regulars committing time to the project.
“There are currently seven of us completing trail projects on a regular basis, but when we do trail days, we usually get a few more helping hands and we are always happy to add more volunteers to our list,” said DeBoer, adding that Gary Kirkeby from the Milaca Public Works department has been a very valuable resource regarding project management.
The work the MTI does varies from clearing downed trees and leaf blowing to rerouting and rebuilding trails. Last winter, the MTI enlisted 20 volunteers from Milaca High School to help with the project. Students and teachers hauled around 500 boards to different spots of the trail to add to the project.
Funding for the MTI comes from the city as Milaca has designated a small portion of its donations towards improving the trail system.
One of MTI’s goals is focusing on affordable projects with the aim of getting all the trails opened to their fullest extent. “We’ve opted to just put each of our skills to work as best we know how and stretch those dollars as far as we can,” DeBoer said.
With COVID-19 causing many other activities to be halted, trails remaining open gives people an option to escape from their homes. DeBoer said the pandemic pushed the MTI to get new maps printed, new trail markers installed and trails cleared ahead of schedule. “Although there are still some wet and muddy sections, as of this weekend, we can now say all 12-plus miles of trails are open for use,” DeBoer, said, noting the trail is a work in progress. More projects are on the horizon for the group.
The MTI prioritized ensuring accessibility for the trails, and now aims to add more map stations and adding new trail features among other goals.
DeBoer said he believes the trails are an asset to the city that provide many benefits. For example, the trails are not just available for hiking, biking, running, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing, but they also provide an area for bird watchers to see numerous species and it’s a spot for students to learn about ecological systems.
“The trails are a unique community asset, and we have multiple programs we want to get moving out there to involve the community,” DeBoer. said. “We believe the trails can eventually provide an economic bump for area businesses as well, once the word spreads.”
