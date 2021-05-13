In a call back to its former conference, the Milaca track team hosted the Battle for the Rum River Invite featuring former members of the league in Mora, Foley and Pine City.
During the meet on May 6 at the Wolves’ Claffy Field, Milaca claimed third place in the meet for girls while coming in fourth for boys. Foley’s girl athletes raced to a first place finish in the invitational with the Mora boys securing the top spot.
Finishing third and fourth, respectively for Milaca, Co-Head Coach Jeremy Mikla was pleased to see the Wolves run hard and compete against the strong programs in Mora, Foley and Pine City. “I feel our kids held their own against the best overall competition we have seen this season,” he said.
Headlining the meet for the Milaca boys was Treyton Hardy, who was one of the few Milaca athletes to claim a first place finish in his race. Hardy was able to beat out strong runners in the 800-meter dash securing the top spot by running a 2:10.26.
Falling just short of first place finishes were Henry Truebenbach and Jack Olson, as both claimed second in their events. Truebenbach with a second place finish in the 400, with a time of 53.47 whereas Olson fell just short of first in the shot put throwing a 40-00.25.
On the girls’ side of the Battle for the Rum River Invite, Milaca hurdler Kayla Gave sprinted to a first place spot in the 100 hurdles running a 17.50.
The Wolves saw a handful of second places with six events featuring a Milaca girl athlete claiming the spot. Senior Jackie Kragt led a handful of strong showings for the Wolves as she placed second in the 100, 200 and helped the 4x100 to a runner up spot.
Joining Kragt in the 4x100 was Gave, Frannie Freese and Reina Mikla with the quartet racing a 54.95.
Gave, Mikla, Feese also paired up, with the addition of Kylie Blake to run to a second place berth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:56.95.
Going along with the handful of strong performance by both the boys and girls track athletes of Milaca, the team saw 38 individuals race a personal best race.
Seeing that many PRs for the Wolves was a great sign to see for the team’s work in practice as Mikla looks for the strong showings to carry over into upcoming meets. “Having that many PRs was an indicator that our athletes are both responding well to their training programs and are picking up on the finer points of skill and technique, especially in their field events. It is always an exciting thing to PR in an event and it definitely has a carryover effect on that athlete into their next week,” said Mikla.
Now heading into their next week of competition, Milaca will race its last unlimited quad meet of the season. With that being the case, Mikla hopes some athletes can step up and give the Wolves more options going forward. “It is a chance to try something new and to build depth in areas where our entries are thin,” he said.
Milaca returned to Claffy Field on May 11, with Albany, Little Falls and Cathedral coming to town, with the Wolves looking to build off of their strong showings.
