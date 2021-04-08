2020 Results: Season canceled due to COVID-19
There will be a new face leading the Milaca baseball team into the season.
Long time Princeton Head Football Coach Doug Patnode, will make his varsity baseball debut for the Wolves as he brings the team into the new year.
When Milaca Activities Director, Brian Julson first reached out to Patnode about the varsity baseball position, it caught him off guard. “I was contacted by Mr. Julson and my first reaction was surprise. I have never been a head baseball coach before at the high school level,” said Patnode, who has experience coaching baseball, just not at the varsity level.
Patnode, who coached the Tigers football program for over 30 years, wasn’t worried about being head coach but was nervous about the jump in competition. “Because of my head football experience, I wasn’t concerned about being a head coach but I was concerned about the level,” he said.
Despite his worries about the jump to the varsity baseball level of competition, Patnode accepted the position and got to work for the Wolves.
Coming into the program, Patnode aims to give Milaca a fresh start into the season and build a competitive squad according to senior Braden Hardy, one of the only players returning with varsity experience. “He wants to reset it and build us from the ground up and give us a new fresh look to have a good season,” said Hardy.
Though having played baseball for the Wolves in high school, Patnode hasn’t seen this Milaca team in action. In order to combat this, Patnode has been leaning on the assistant coaches in the Wolves’ program to get him up to speed.
“Milaca has some quality assistant coaches; it’s been very, very helpful,” he said.
With those quality assistant coaches, Patnode has decided to delegate the work of preparing the team for the upcoming season. “Aaron Larsen will be handling the pitching and Keith Anderson will be handling the hitting,” he said while Patnode will be focusing on the defense for the squad.
Having the coaching responsibilities divided out, next will be getting the Wolves accustom to playing at the varsity level.
Ryan Droogsma, a senior who will look to contribute for the Wolves, believes the team can adjust to the different level of play. “It will be an adjustment, but I think we have the skill and the teamwork to adjust to it well and be able to have a successful season,” he said.
Aiding in the team’s jump to the high level of competition will be familiarity with their teammates.
Milaca, loaded with seniors will look to use their experience playing together to rely on each other to help as the season goes on. “We all know what we can do and we can rely and count on each other to do what we are supposed to do,” said Hardy.
As season progresses for Milaca, Patnode hopes to see some key things from the squad on the diamond going against the strong Granite Ridge Conference. “I hope that we are a good contact hitting team, that we can be competitive pitching wise and play good defense and do the right things in the field,” he said.
Milaca aims to use those benchmarks to have a strong season and possibly make a run going into sections according to Droogsma. “We want to have a winning record and hopefully be hot at the right time at the end of the season and take it into playoffs and see what we can do,” he said.
Patnode and the Wolves made their debut April 8, as they traveled to Little Falls to see what the season will bring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.