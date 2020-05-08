Milaca’s Cole Heacock was able to receive the highest honor for Scouting, becoming an Eagle Scout after a ceremony on March 1. Heacock worked with Milaca Public Schools to develop an outdoor classroom in the school’s forest.
Heacock, of Milaca Boy Scout Troop 19, was inspired to build the classroom after having a class outside and falling into mud, said Jason Heacock, troop scoutmaster.
Starting the process was a long journey for Heacock, but he received overwhelming support from the Milaca community.
“In all, it took about one and a half years to complete the project. Cole had to initially go through the approval process with the school and the Eagle Board. He then had to raise funds, of which he received tremendous support from many local businesses and citizens,” said Jason Heacock.
While constructing the outdoor classroom, Heacock was mentored by Stoneyhill Masonry and Michael Asher Construction while also providing leadership to another group of Scouts, who aided in the building project.
Despite experiencing delays due to an early winter storm last October, Heacock completed construction the following month.
With the outdoor classroom completed, Heacock hopes the classroom can be enjoyed by students doing classwork, as well as people who hike the trails in and around the school forest.
Heacock, who has been involved in Scouting since 2009, is planning to work at the Many Point Scout Camp this summer.
“He joins a long-standing tradition of Eagle Scouts with Milaca Troop 19,” Jason Heacock said.
