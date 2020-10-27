Things were not looking good for the Milaca football team. Late into a tight defensive battle against Zimmerman, the Wolves found themselves trailing 8-0 midway through the fourth quarter with minutes separating them from an 0-2 start.
Milaca’s offense was able to solve the Thunder’s defense while a critical stop by the Wolves sealed the 15-8 comeback victory Oct. 15 in Zimmerman.
Head Coach Kevin Armbrust couldn’t have been more proud of the way the team battled back to steal the game from the jaws of defeat and how they represented the city. “I’m feeling immense pride. For our kids and for our community. It represents the fight of our whole community, that is what our team represents. We are so proud of these guys,” he said.
The contest saw both teams enter the game 0-1 as the two were desperate to pick up their first win of the year. The effort on the field demonstrated that desperation with the defenses dueling each other all night.
The Thunder were able to punch their score across early in the contest via a Trevor Jones 33-yard touchdown pass with a successful two-point conversion giving Zimmerman an 8-0 lead just before the end of the first quarter.
The two teams would trade possessions, battling for field position throughout the rest of the half. The third quarter also saw the same battle with neither teams scoring.
With time running short to make produce a comeback win, Milaca’s offense kicked into gear. Quarterback Braden Hardy was able to break off a long run to bring the ball deep into the Thunder’s side of the field before an Aiden Mikla rushing touchdown brought the Wolves within two points.
A Henry Truebenbach run to successfully complete the two-point conversion produced a tie game at 8-8 with 7:35 left in the game.
On the ensuing Zimmerman possession, Milaca’s defense again made a big play. An interception gave the Wolves a short field.
Hardy took advantage of the short field and punched in a touchdown on the quarterback keeper. With the good extra point, Milaca grabbed a 15-8 lead with just over three minutes left in the game.
Milaca’s offense knew it needed to get going with time running down according to Hardy. “We all decided we needed to go. We need to get this and put points on the board. We kicked into overdrive and went to town,” he said. Hardy finished with 109 yards of total offense while Henry Truebenbach added 86 yards rushing.
Zimmerman would not go quietly as the Thunder still had a chance to tie the game. After driving nearly the length of the field, Zimmerman found itself on Milaca’s 10-yard line before the Wolves’ defense stepped up big getting a stop on fourth down to seal the win.
Hardy was pumped up by the performance the defense showed all night. “I love our defense, they are good kids and they played their hearts out,” said Hardy.
Armbrust did not down play the meaning of the victory after picking up the first win of the season. “It means everything going forward. They know that they can do it against the best, Zimmerman has been one of the best the past several years. Our guys now know they can do it against the best,” said Armbrust. “They know they still have a lot of work to do too,” he added.
Up next for Wolves will be another tough test for Milaca in Annandale. The Cardinals enter the game at 2-0 and are coming off a state berth last season.
The Wolves will look to use the momentum gained from the win to defeat Annandale as the two teams will battle Oct. 23 in Milaca.
