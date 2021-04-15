The conditions for the Milaca girls golf team’s return were far from ideal.
Despite the cold and rainy weather, the Wolves were able to power through the elements to defeat Mora, taking only 221 strokes to the Mustangs’ 260 on April 8 at Stones Throw Golf Course.
Starting the season off with dual against Mora, Milaca Head Coach Heather Hoeck looked to prepare the Wolves as they started the golf season. “We have done this for a few years where Mora and us kind of start with a dual meet. It’s a good way for the girls to ease their ways back into the golf season,” she said, adding that it was good to finally have a meet after missing last season due to COVID-19.
As for what Hoeck saw from the team, she couldn’t have been more impressed by the team’s performance after the long layoff. “Considering the conditions, it was cold, rainy and windy, I was thoroughly surprised with how the girls did. What I thought we were going to shoot compared to what we actually shot, we did so much better than what I expected,” she said.
Milaca senior, Grace Gerking paced the Wolves with a strong performance shooting 51 for her nine-hole round to lead the field. Gerking was followed by Claire Ohman and Carissa Manthie as the juniors shot 54 and 57, respectively.
Mora’s Ellie Whitbred was able to score a 57 for the meet, leading the rival Mustangs.
More impressive than how the team shot was the resiliency they showed in the poor conditions said Hoeck. “Their hands were so cold at the end and the course was wet. It was not easy conditions to play through. For them to try to stay positive and fight through the weather, they did great,” she said.
Also paired with the victory over Mora is the Wolves’ long term vision for the season.
Starting its season off with a victory over Granite Ridge foe Mora, got Milaca on the right path to accomplish their season goal of repeating as conference champs for the four straight year. “We talked about team goals this week and they want to be conference champs again. To come out and play well in our first meet gives motivation to what we can accomplish moving forward,” said Hoeck.
Now with the first meet in the books for Milaca, it will now hope to head to the Pine City Country Club on April 14 with the Wolves hoping weather cooperates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.