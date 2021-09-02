After the cross country season last year, with COVID-19 restrictions forcing many schools to race meets of three teams compared to the larger number of teams that many were used it was a different feeling for the sport.
Now, being able to return to the original format, the Wolves’ cross country team took advantage of the opportunity on Aug. 30, hosting their Early Bird Meet at Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca.
“It was really nice to be back, everyone was commenting on that,” said Milaca Head Coach Dave Dillan, as the Wolves had seven teams in attendance in the early season meet.
As for the performance on the course, the Foley boys were able to take home first place while Hinckley-Finlayson ran to the top finish for the girls.
Milaca placed sixth for both sides of the meet, respectively.
Seeing many of the young runners of the Wolves’ race in their first varsity event, Dillan believes the Early Bird was a good taste of what to expect and how to improve going forward. “It was a big learning experience. Now we can find out what our splits need to look like and how to run the race a little better. It was a good place to start,” said Dillan.
Leading the charge for the Milaca boys was William Nord with a time of 21:41, good enough to place the senior in 22 for the meet. Following Nord was the tandem of Gabriel Jergens and Andrew Freese with races of 21:47 and 22:50.
Taking home first place for the meet was Ethan Kowalczyk of Pierz, with the Pioneer blazing to a 18:29 result
For the lady Wolves, Ella Knaffla paced the squad, securing 30 place with a 27:36. Right behind Knaffla was Emmah Wittwer, with the senior running a 28:06.
Winning the meet was Molly Saboo from Mille Lacs, working to a 20:58 finish to claim first for girls.
Now with the first meet in the books for the youthful Milaca team, they now return to practice before traveling to Pine City on Sept. 9 for the Dragons’ invite.
