Like every other spring sport, the Milaca softball season was canceled due to COVID-19. However, with restrictions around the state loosening, the Wolves found a recent opportunity to play again.
Milaca was able to play two, five-inning scrimmages against Mora on July 7. Both games were on the road.
Ellen Greener, the junior varsity coach for the Wolves, has been handling organizing the team’s practices and scrimmages.
The dozen girls who joined the summer scrimmages were first took the field on July 7, with their first practice being right before the game against the Mustangs. “We got together an hour-and-a-half before the game at Mora for our first practice. Most of them, if they hadn’t played catch with their dads or brothers, hadn’t touched a ball since last April,” Greener said.
Greener was pleased and happy with the crew that attended. “I was surprised at the number of girls who showed up. They wanted to play since they didn’t get to this spring,” Greener added.
With the scrimmages being more laidback compared to a regular season game for the Wolves, the team was just happy to be back playing.
“That was the main point to get the girls on the field since they didn’t get to have their regular season and with most teams in the state working towards that being something that was safe enough for the girls to be able to do. We wanted to get a couple games in and Mora was willing to do that,” Greener said.
With the scrimmages being successful, Milaca and Mora have agreed to play again. This time the two teams will also include Pine City as they hope to play a round-robin tournament with Mora fielding two teams to the group. The scrimmages will once again be held in Mora on July 21, with Milaca getting another chance to safely play softball.
