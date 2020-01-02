It’s no accident that a player scores 1,000 points in their high school career. It takes countless hours of work, whether it is working alone in the gym, getting shots up or even just watching film; it takes work.
Miranda Broberg is an example of hard work paying off as she was able to score her 1,000th point in Milaca’s contest against Cathedral on Dec. 19.
Wolves’ basketball coach Lance Dalbey is well aware of what Broberg brings to the table, but emphasized the work that she has put it.
“Miranda brings an intensity with her every day that you cannot coach. She has made the decision that every day she is going to come in and work hard to become what she is. She has put in countless hour into the gym and to developing herself as a basketball player, it is not an accident that she scored 1,000 points,” stated Dalbey who is in his first year with Milaca.
As for Broberg on the accomplishment she sees it has her hard work paying off. “It means a lot,” said Broberg “I’ve put so much time and effort into this game and being able to score 1,000 points means so much and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, they are a big part of it,” continued Broberg, crediting her those who have helped her get to this accolade.
Broberg, the third year varsity starter who has committed to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, has gotten to the point she is at knowing her strength; the long ball.
“My game is the three-point game, if I’m open, even if it is deep, I’m going to shoot it,” stated Broberg.
With the change in coaching this year, Dalbey has encouraged just that.
“He is so encouraging, even if I miss a shot, he is always positive, ‘You got the next one.’ He has let me play my game this year and I don’t really feel like I’ve had that in the past. This year he has let me free, if I’m open, I’ll take it,” said Broberg of her new head coach.
Dalbey appreciates what Broberg brings to the table with her shot. “Offensively, she can spread a defense out incredibly well. She’s not one faceted, she can do multiple things for us. She gives us a spark,”
Broberg will no doubt play a big role in what Milaca is trying to accomplish this season, as the Wolves currently sit at 5-4.
Moving forward, Broberg will aim to do just what she’s done so far this season: Work hard, and hit her three’s.
