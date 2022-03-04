Wrestling is a family affair for Milaca juniors Colbee Zens and Logan Ash.
One doesn’t have to look too far back to find that connection for the two as just last year, brothers Bodee Zens and Brody Ash starred for the Wolves’ wrestling teams with the duo having both been state wrestlers in their illustrious careers for Milaca.
This past weekend saw Colbee Zens and Logan Ash follow in the footsteps of their older brothers, as each punched their tickets to the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA Individual Wrestling tournament as each placed second in the Section 7AA meet to earn a spot in the highly coveted tournament.
Ash was able to secure second place at the heavyweight while Zens will head to state at 195-pounds during the two days meet held on Feb. 25 and 26 at Cloquet High School.
Following a similar paths that both of their brothers took of starting at the bottom, grinding and finally seeing that success and see it payoff gives the sense of accomplishment to the pair said Zens. “It’s been a long road to get here. We started down low and we just kept working and wrestling,” said the junior.
Watching Brody Ash and Colbee Zens set the example, it did give the two younger brothers an example of what to follow.
Having grown up with those brothers leading the way definitely helped Zens and Ash said Milaca Co-Head Coach Mitchel Vedders, but is more of a testament to the character of the families and the wrestlers themselves. “It helps when you have brothers. Having brothers like that, you do see improvement in the younger brother because of it but I think it says more about the discipline and the work ethic about those families. The boys all put in great effort and you can see that,” said Vedders.
While having that brother to be there to help through the difficult times, aiding each other during practices and playing a role in each making the state tournament brings enjoyment said Ash. “It’s a lot of fun knowing that we helped each other,” he said.
Zens’ path
Coming into the Section 7AA tournament at 19-10, Zens earned a double bye into the third round of the bracket before taking on his opponent from Aitkin.
Zens was able to earned a 6-2 win via decision to advance him to the semifinals of the bracket to take on a wrestler from Mora.
Again, Zens was able to squeeze out a win by a single point at 3-2 to advance him to the championship match.
Though losing via fall, Zen’s ticket to state had already been punched, not requiring a second place match.
Ash’s path
Like Zens, Ash was able to earn a bye into the third round of match in his bracket thanks to his 22-8 record.
Ash then quickly pinned his opponent in his opening match then eked out a 6-5 win to move him to the championship match.
In the very competitive match, Ash hung tough but fell to his foe from Aitkin by a 3-1 margin but also like Zens, had already secured a spot at state.
“They both took risks that they needed to, ran offense like they needed to and played good defense when they had to,” said Vedders on the performance by both wrestlers.
Heading to State
Now with state up next for the pair, both just hope to wrestle to the best of their abilities said Ash. “I want to wrestle well and wrestle how I know I can wrestle.”
Adding with motivation to the pair will be a possible visit by the brother to watch the two take the mats at the state meet. “I think both of our brothers are coming to watch this weekend too,” said Ash.
Looking to the bracket for both, each has a chance to make some noise said Vedders. “Both of them are in a spot where they can make some movement,” he said.
The pair kicked off their state tournament on March 4, traveling to the Xcel Center in St. Paul to kick off their tournament runs.
Other Wolves
Though falling short of a state bid, several other Wolves had strong showings in the section tournament.
Jack Schoenborn and Clay Anderson fell just one spot shy of state as both claimed third place while Lincoln Starr, Austin Linder, Caleb Sahlstrom and Jack Hanson all claimed fifth in the meet.
