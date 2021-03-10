The Milaca boys basketball team was hungry to win. After coming close, losing three of their last four game by single digits, the Wolves looked to finally breakthrough for victory against Zimmerman on March 5 in Milaca.
Milaca was able to take full advantage of the opportunity, putting up a beat down on the Thunder, winning 101-70 to snap its 12-game losing streak.
Head Coach Kaleb Anderson was happy to see the Wolves use a collective effort to pick up the victory to snap the losing streak after falling just short in the chances before. “Seeing everything come together and being able to put in some other guys and not see it fall off too much was something else. It was a team effort, which is always fun to be able to say. I think it felt good for all of those guys,” said Anderson.
Coming into the game against Zimmerman, Milaca would be allowing students to attend the game for the first time in this COVID-19 affected season. Senior guard, Tyler Rensenbrink noted it was big to have his fellow classmates return to cheer them on. “It was huge, we missed them. It was good to have them back,” he said.
With more energy than past games brought into the Wolves’ gym, Milaca used its home court benefit from the moment the ball was tipped as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead to the delight of the home fans. Zimmerman would answer quickly as it would trim the lead to bring the game within a single score.
The first half saw the Wolves and the Thunder constantly trading blows as each time Milaca would try to get some separation from Zimmerman, it would respond with a run of their own.
As the Wolves built their largest lead of the half at 14, with just minutes to go, the Thunder used a 9-0 run to bring the game to 44-39 at the break.
Milaca’s offense was powered by Rensenbrink in the first half as he racked up 14 of his 24 points in the frame to give the Wolves the five-point advantage.
With momentum starting to swing towards Zimmerman, Milaca didn’t falter out of halftime with the home team once again building their lead. “To see them respond like that was great to see because even with good teams, you don’t always see that,” said Anderson.
The Wolves were finally able to distance themselves from the Thunder and kept their foot on the gas as they ballooned their lead upwards of 36 as they coasted to the 31-point win.
With the victory, Milaca now sits at 2-13 on the season while Zimmerman dropped to 3-12.
A large part of the Wolves’ win was the shooting effort from distance for the team. Led by Resenbrink’s six threes, the team shot 17/36 from three-point land in the victory.
Peyton Hunt was able to nail four threes, dropping 21 points in total, while Lewis Wolbert, benefitting from the hot shooting, dished out nine assists to go along with his 10 points.
Now entering into the stretch run of the season from Milaca, the Wolves aim to use the same game plan moving forward in hopes to get hot heading into playoffs. “We have to keep the same game plan and the momentum from tonight and just keep going,” said Rensenbrink.
Milaca 65, Cathedral 59
The Wolves returned to the court looking to pick up their second straight win as they traveled to St. Cloud to take on Cathedral on March 8.
After a back and forth affair, Milaca was able to come out on top taking the game 65-59 over the Crusaders.
In the tight game, the Wolves were able were able to eke out a halftime lead as they entered the break leading 32-29.
The game continued to be high competitive for the remainder of the game with Milaca making enough plays down the stretch to hold on for the five-point victory.
Peyton Hunt led the way scoring for the Wolves as he had 22 points while Wolbert added another 10 points in the win over Cathedral.
Milaca now sits at 3-13 on the year.
The Wolves will now enter into their final two regular season games this week as they traveled to Zimmerman on March 9 followed by a home match up against Pine City on March 11.
