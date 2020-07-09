The Milaca Public School District didn’t have to look too far to find its new superintendent.
Dave Wedin, who has been with the district for the past 11 years, stepped into the role and became the superintendent July 1. Wedin’s promotion to the new position was announced in May, beginning the transition process.
Wedin has spent the past four years as curriculum and instruction coordinator for Milaca is taking over for Tim Truebenbach who held the position as superintendent since 2015.
Truebenbach has made a career move and is working in the Big Lake School District as its new superintendent.
Wedin is no stranger to the community and its school parents.
He spent seven years as a fifth grade teacher in the Milaca school district and is eager to enter into the new position. Wedin wants to use his past experiences with the school district to his advantage as he moves forward.
“Being in the school district for 12 years as a teacher, coach, parent, and administrator has provided me a variety of perspectives of the school district,” he said.
Wedin graduated from St. Cloud State University, earning his master’s degree in K-12 administration as well as his superintendent licensure from SCSU.
Beginning the transition process, Wedin, worked closely with Truebenbach to learn some of the ins and outs and to be prepared overall. “Since my hire was approved in May, I have been starting the transition process with Mr. Truebenbach. During my transition, I have been able to already start meeting with stakeholders and move forward on projects,” Wedin said. “I have already discovered that having background knowledge of the school district and knowing the community is allowing for a smooth and efficient transition,” he added.
Wedin said he thinks his passion for the Milaca School District will become clear quickly as he enters his new role. “I have a passion for the Milaca School District and the community. I’m proud, I care, and I believe in the staff, students, and community of Milaca Public Schools. I pride myself on being approachable and forming strong relationships with colleagues, students, and families,” Wedin added.
Looking ahead, Wedin already has goals insight that he will be looking to tackle heading into the next school year. Two key goals are emphasizing budget efficiency and communication. “I plan to evaluate the school’s finances to make sure we are maximizing our funding sources and will look at ways to increase financial efficiencies. I also feel it’s important to continue communication with the community to highlight the great things that are happening at Milaca Public Schools.”
Moving into a new era with COVID-19 creating uncertainty for the future, Wedin said he remains thankful for the chance to keep the district successful. “I am grateful that I have the opportunity to continue to build upon the proud tradition of Milaca Public Schools,” he said.
