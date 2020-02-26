Declining enrollment has led to another round of budget cuts for the Milaca Public School District.
The Milaca School Board approved budget cuts totaling $621,100 at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The cuts include 3½ elementary teaching positions ($210,000), two high school teachers ($120,000), and one administrative position ($116,000).
The board also approved reductions in paraprofessionals ($30,000), custodial ($30,000), clerical ($22,000), district office ($20,000), weight room supervisor ($4,100), and various other cuts ($69,000).
The elementary and high school teaching reductions passed on a vote of 6-1, as did the administrative position.
Board Member Sara Larsen was the lone dissenting vote on those motions.
About 30 community members attended the public meeting, though none came to the podium to speak during the public forum portion.
Superintendent Tim Truebebach said the cuts are necessary when enrollment declines and is part of the district’s right-sizing movement, which essentially means the district adjust its staff size based on enrollment.
“It’s one of those unfortunate things we have to do, but it’s really important that as a school district we stay responsible to taxpayer dollars and live within our means based on our enrollment,” said Truebenbach, who is in his fifth year as superintendent. “It’s one of those tough meetings that every year we have to go through.”
He added: “We have to do this. It’s the responsible thing to do. I don’t know how our community would want us to do anything different. We have to live within our new norm.”
Fewer students in school
Enrollments average 100-110 students per class. The district receives about $6,700 per student in state funding, and the cuts will keep class sizes at about 25 students.
Larsen expressed concern that removing 3½ elementary positions will discourage families from relocating to Milaca and wondered if the district would be better served by increasing cuts in the high school.
“We need to look at the bigger picture when we’re talking right-sizing,” Larsen said. “I also feel very strongly that if we’re going to continue to try and bring people to this community, when people are going to be shopping for their school district, when shopping for homes, when shopping for their jobs, I think elementary schools are huge things when people are looking to relocate their families. I feel 3 ½ teachers is not a good idea right now.
“I understand the financial piece of it. However, I feel like there are a lot of other things we could look at. Maybe we want to focus on highlighting our elementary school right now and the great things they’re doins. We need to figure something out to bring people to this community. The population is getting smaller, and we don’t have control over that. What we do have control over is showing what a great place this is and we need to get people to come to the schools.”
Board member and past chairperson Jeff Larson agreed that while the cuts are concerning, moving forward at this time was the right option.
“The concern that I have about this is that these reductions are driven by a reduction of students, and that’s being impacted more on the elementary side this time than it is on the high school side,” Larson said.
“I think we’ve got to look at that accordingly. I think we’re in a position where we have to support this particular (round of cuts), but I also think we need to begin a process where we have some thoughtful revisiting in terms of what we want as a district in terms of class size.
“Teaching is different. The school is different. The community that we’re serving is different, and I think that all leads us to as we’re right-sizing forward, we need to right-size our thinking going forward about how we make those decisions.”
The reductions in paraprofessionals, clerical, custodial, weight room supervisor and $69,000 in additional cuts passed by unanimous votes. The additional cuts include $7,000 for bus Wi-Fi, $18,000 in activities, $4,000 in charges for ACT fees, reassignment of American Indian Liaison for $10,000 and reducing/freezing supply budgets, which accounts for $30,000.
Activities Director Brian Julson said the activities reductions include providing transportation only for teams/programs that go to state tournaments, professional development for coaches and advisors, reducing officials and staff for lower level events, and one less marching band parade.
Truebenbach said if enrollment increases to the 130-140 students per grade level, staff additions will be be made accordingly.
“If we’re growing and we’re adding students. Then that’s a celebration. But in the same respects, we have to do the same when the opposite takes place. It’s a difficult time, but it’s a necessary time.”
The board next meets on Monday, March 16. The names of staff members affected by the cuts will be included in the meeting agenda, which is typically posted by Tuesday or Wednesday the week prior to the meeting.
Roof work to start
Construction on roof improvements to the school building is scheduled to start on April 1. Crews are hoping the project will be completed before the start of the 2020-21 school year, which is Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The work will be done by White Bear Lake-based Jackson & Associates, LLC. Their bid was $2,281,000.
The next closest was $2,479,800 from Granite City Roofing in St. Cloud. The roof repairs are part of the building referendum that Milaca voters past last November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.