Milaca’s Ian Hanson, Brody Ash and Bodee Zens all competed in the 2020 MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 28 and 29. Hanson was the lone Wolf to advance to the second day of the tournament, while Ash and Zens were not able to survive in the wrestle-backs.
Hanson, with his 7-1 win over Billy Reineccius of Blake in the opening round of the tournament allowed him to advance to the quarterfinals of the meet, and was a special moment for the wrestler according to Hanson.
“Towards the end of the first match, I knew I was going to win with the time coming down to the last 10 seconds, and the match was over, I shook hands and as I looked up to the crowd, I saw all the guys from school cheering me on and that felt very special. To know I worked so hard to get to this point and to win a state wrestling match was an awesome feeling. I loved it,” stated Hanson.
Hanson’s run was knocked into the wrestle-back after the next round, falling via pin against Jace Demmers of SCWE. Able to advance to the next day after beating Carter Schmidt of Dilworth-Gyndon-Felton, by a 9-2 score, Hanson couldn’t sustain the run falling to Carey Vanier Jr. of Cretin-Derham Hall end his season at 36-7. “I will forever use this experience and apply it to my life down the road,” stated Hanson
Juniors Ash and Zens both lost their first matches, with Zens getting a chance to continue in wrestle-backs, but fell to Nick McKenzie of New London-Spicer by a score of 9-2.
Wanting to win a match or two, Ash was disappointed the results but will try to use it moving forward. “It didn’t go as I hope, but it was a good experience and I learned a lot from it,” explained Ash.
Zens, although disappointed as well, was able to look at the tough losses with a grain of salt. “You’re wrestling with the top 16 kids in state there, the best of the best, everyone has the same goal and it is to win. It is very tough wrestling,” said Zens.
Now moving forward for the Milaca team led by Zens and Ash, the two already have goals in mind for next year. “I think a good goal for the team next year is to be in that section championship match, I think next year we will have the experience to do that,” explained Zens.
Ash added that he wants to be a leader for the younger guys on the team, and to hopefully make the podium at state.
The Wolves will lick their wounds before hitting the mats next winter.
