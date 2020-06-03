Milaca’s Rec Park will have a new addition to its grounds this summer. The park has now added two Pickleball courts located in the hockey rink. The courts are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Gary Kirkeby, public works supervisor for Milaca, explained the thought process behind adding the new game to Rec Park. “Other cities have Pickleball courts. In the last five years, it has become pretty popular in the area. We have park board meeting every other month and there has been some interest from the community members,” Kirkeby said. “Anybody can come and play.”
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated ball over a net. The courts opened May 20.
Currently, there are two nets at the park, but the framework to add two more is already established if the game proves to be popular enough. “If there is high usage, we can double the nets for the Pickleball courts,” explained Kirkeby.
Although being up a short time, Kirkeby has already heard positive feedback regarding the new addition to Rec Park. “The first weekend they were up I did get some feedback, some people in town were saying that ‘they were getting used, there are people down there playing’ so that’s good to hear,” stated Kirkeby.
Also opening is the Splash Pad, which underwent modifications to allow for social distancing to ensure the safety of those using the pad. The Splash Pad opened June 1 and runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s is going to be a little different this year; we had to wait until June 1. There is going to be a sign up that will state the limit of the pad is 10 people at a time. I have to remove the two spraying water guns, because kids hold on to them and spin around. Those are high touch objects,” Kirkeby said.
Rec Park’s hours of operation run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.