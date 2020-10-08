The Wolves cross country team had a new look in its latest meet in Foley on Oct. 1. With football and volleyball gearing back up some of Milaca’s top runners returned to practice with the team leaving cross country.
Even with the loss, Milaca still saw time drops across the board as the Wolves ran hard against Foley and Mora.
With this being the third trip in a row to Foley, the race was in a different location for the runners giving the runners a different course to tackle. Head Coach Dave Dillan was pleased to see a different layout for the Milaca runners. “The good thing about this was we ran at their high school. Foley was able to put something together at their high school and it actually worked out just fine,” said Dillan.
Brittany Hansen ran a solid race was able to place first again in the meet for the varsity girls with her time of 21:00. Dillan said Hansen looked good in the race despite the senior being disappointed with her time. “I thought she looked pretty good running. She looked strong. We feel she’s in pretty good shape going into the Conference Meet on Saturday,” explained Dillan.
Hansen was followed by Lily Voss and Kaylee Doffing who placed seventh and 11th in the meet.
There were many new runners stepping into varsity roles on the boys’ side of the meet. Andrew Freese has emerged as the Wolves’ top runner with him securing seventh place with a 19:20 race. William Nord was the second Milaca runner to finish as he came in 13th running a 20:09.
To combat the loss of the football players, Dillan has brought up some younger runners to help the team. “We brought up a couple of younger guys, Gabriel Jergens and Thomas Leom came up from JV to run varsity. It will give some new kids some experience and push the other guys to drop their time a little more to help us out,” said Dillan.
Though the football players have returned to gridiron, Dillan was happy to have had the runners join for as long as they did. “It was really good to have them. They are really good kids and they bought some competitive fire and they were really good runners. They brought a good hard-working attitude and competitiveness which always helps your team,” he said. “It’s good for them to go back and be with the football guys and be able to say it was fun to run cross country. Same with our volleyball girls.”
Lily Voss, who plays volleyball as well, will remain with the team.
Up next for Milaca will be the Granite Ridge Conference meet on Saturday in Foley, with the Wolves looking to make some noise.
