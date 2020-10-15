The Milaca Wolves finished their regular season with a trip to Foley, competing in the Granite Ridge Conference meet on Oct. 10.
The race was ran in multiple sessions at different times to allow all runners from the conference to race while following Minnesota State High School League COVID-19 guidelines.
Brittany Hansen turned in another strong race with a sixth overall finish earning her a place on the All-Conference team. Head Coach Dave Dillan liked what he was from Hansen in her final race before the section meet. “Brittany Hansen look pretty good; she was able to win our race’s session,” Dillan said.
Hansen ran a 20:02, placing her just under a minute behind the first place finisher, who ran a 19:05.
Lillian Voss turned in another strong race as well as she was able to place 23rd with a 21:53.
The Milaca boys were once again led by Andrew Freese with his time of 19:17, placing him 29th in the race. He was followed again by William Nord, who once again dropped time with his race of 19:53.
Overall, many runners drop times on both sides for the Wolves. Dillan was happy with what he saw from the team as they head into the section meet. “Overall most of our kids dropped times. There were a lot of positives, it was a good day,” he said.
With the final meet on the horizon for the senior Hansen, Dillan hopes she can place high enough to qualify for the state meet even though the event will not be held this year.
Now up for the Wolves is the Section 5A which will be held over two days in Mora. The Milaca boys will run on Oct. 15 while the girls will run the following day.
Princeton Cross Country
The Princeton cross country team wrapped up their regular season on Oct. 8 with several Tigers turning in stellar performances as the squad will now shift their focus to the Section 7AA meet.
The race was also raced in sessions to follow MSHSL COVID-19 guidelines. The Princeton boys raced against Becker while the girls took on North Branch.
Highlighting the solid day for the Princeton runners was Tony McNiff, Lincoln Torborg and Julia Daubner who all garnered All-Conference awards for their races in Becker.
Henry Lupkes, Jacob Luark and Adam Young received All-Conference Honorable mentions.
McNiff, who has been leading the Tigers all year, placed sixth in the meet, running a 17:19. He was followed by Torborg as the fellow Princeton runner grabbed 11th place with his time of 17:48.
The boys team had originally set sights on defending their Mississippi 8 Conference title, but fell short placing fourth in the meet. Head Coach Tom Ostroot wished the Tigers could have ran against some of the higher seeded teams in the Conference. “If we had run head-to-head with some of the other teams we might have snuck in front of another team or two,” he said. Big Lake secured the title.
Daubner was able to easily win her race, placing herself fifth while running a 20:40 race. She was once again followed by sister, Elizabeth Daubner, who placed 30th.
Up next for the Tigers is the final meet of the season in the Section 7AA meet. The section meet is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will be hosted by Princeton. That race will also be ran in sessions.
