Both the Princeton Tigers and Milaca Wolves will head into the Section 5A Meet this week starting with diving on Oct. 22 while swimming will take place Oct. 24. The locations for Princeton and Milaca will vary despite being the same meet due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Wolves will head to Becker to compete against the Bulldogs and the Ogilvie/Mora swim team while Princeton took on Monticello and Big Lake at the Magic’s pool.
Milaca will head into the meet coming off a strong showing in the Granite Ridge Conference Meet at Foley according to Co-Head Coach Jen Burroughs. “We were happy with the overall individual times and scores of our athletes. Many swimmers left the meet earning PRs for the season. The majority of our divers PRed as well,” she said.
Milaca’s 200-yard Medley Relay consisting of Madison VanDonsel, Hilary Leom, Addy Greninger, Avery Herbst placed sixth while the 200 Freestyle relay place third with Abby Anderson, Sam Meyer, McConnell, and Herbst.
Herbst placed third in the 50 and 100 Freestyle earning herself an All-Conference Honorable mention. Alexa Anderson placed seventh in diving.
The meet was also the first of the season to allow fans for the Wolves.
As for the section meet for Milaca, Burroughs thinks some of the girls will swim their best races of the year. “We expect all the girls to perform well and hope that they conclude this season with a personal best for this season, or perhaps a career best score or time,” said Burroughs.
To the south, Princeton will also expect to see some of their best times of the year. First year Head Coach Montana Lawrence said the team began their taper and looks for a really strong meet from the younger team. “We are hoping for our seniors to have a really incredible meet and our younger swimmers coming up to have a good meet across the board,” she said.
Callie Metsala will also look to improve on her record-breaking time in the 100-yard butterfly.
The Section 5A meet began on Oct. 22 in Becker.
