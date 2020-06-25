It is hard to foresee what will happen this fall with the COVID-19 still lurking, despite restrictions loosening around the state. If the state does allow for fall sports to resume, both Princeton and Milaca aim to be ready. Both schools are moving forward with their offseason plans for the football season from the youth to high school level.
With the season just over two months away from starting, Princeton head coach Ryan Fay said the team is already beginning to prepare for the upcoming fall season. “As of last week, we were able to get some speed and conditioning stuff going while following the guidelines,” explained Fay. Drills conducted thus far have been non-contact and have followed social distancing guidelines.
Milaca is staying busy using a Google classroom to relay strength training plans along with speed and agility workouts each day for their players.
The Wolves are scheduled begin their football season on Sept. 3 at New London-Spicer while the Tigers will take on Annandale on Sept. 4.
As for the youth level, both schools are moving forward with their plans to have youth football in the fall. “Youth football is preparing and planning to go,” Fay said
Milaca is following suit as they have already begun their early bird registration for fourth, fifth and sixth graders with practices set to start Aug. 17. Milaca has also scheduled its Milaca Youth Football Camp and plans to conduct the came July 27, 28 and 29 barring any further restrictions brought forward by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new executive orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz, or directives from the Milaca School District.
Planning the football season has been a hassle, but players and coaches alike are eager to play as Fay explained. “Kids are ready to go, coaches are too but we want to keep everybody safe and do things correct.”
Both teams now anxiously await the decision whether they can continue to prepare for their scheduled games on the gridiron.
