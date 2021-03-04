Looking back a couple years ago, the Milaca wrestling team was the team to beat in the area, taking it to Princeton whenever the two would meet up.
This season proved to be different for the two as the Tigers were able to get the best of Milaca, rolling to a 59-15 win over the Wolves on Feb. 25 in Princeton. Also attending the meet was Cambridge-Isanti, who fell to the Tigers 50-21 but defeated the Wolves, 48-21.
“The tides were turned a couple years ago, it’s nice to get wins against those two teams,” said Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman after the two victories.
Though suffering what looks to be one-sided defeats, Milaca Co-Head Coach Clay Hoeck wasn’t too displeased by the effort brought forth by the Wolves. “Score wise for the team, it doesn’t look great, but we are making those teams earn every point they get and we are wrestling tough. I am happy with where we are at,” he said.
In the contest pitting Milaca and Princeton against each other, the Tigers were able to take the first 11 bouts to jump out to the 59-0 lead over the Wolves. Noah Vanderbeek, Ethan Ballweber, Landen Parent, Kyle Boeke, Zach Wells, Zach Marshall and Malachi Kolhoff all picked up wins via pin for Princeton.
From that point, Bodee Zens, Logan, and Brody Ash were able to win the last three contests to bring the match to its final score. Brody Ash on the night was also able to reach the 75-win club for the Wolves after his win over a Bluejacket wrestler.
Princeton returned to action on Feb. 27 picking up a 56-15 win over Rogers, while Milaca suffered losses to Royalton-Upsala and LPGE-Browerville by 46-22 and 53-18 scores on the same day.
Entering into the final week of regular season competition for both teams, the two expect to kick it into the next gear with sections right around the corner. “Everybody has picked it up a little bit. It’s tournament time,” said Hellman.
Princeton next faced section foe Mora on March 4 before heading to St. Francis two days later to wrap up their season.
Mora 56, Milaca 21
The Wolves returned to the mats March 1, as they traveled to Mora to take on the section foe. The Mustangs were able to take advantage of the Milaca team, going on to win 56-21.
Though falling to the section rival, Hoeck says the team is still improving. “We know where we are as a team. We are a little bit younger, but we are in a good spot. Our younger guys are getting better,” he said.
Caleb Sahlstrom was able to pick up a victory at the 145-weightclass as he joined Zens, Logan, and Brody Ash as the Milaca wrestlers to pick up victories.
Milaca was back wrestling the next night as they traveled to Eden Valley before closing their season out on March in Little Falls.
