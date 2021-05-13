The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 30 through May 6. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, April 30
9:40 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Central Avenue N.
12:25 p.m. Responded to an assault in a location on 2nd Street NE.
4:12 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off from a location on Central Avenue S.
Monday, May 3
10:37 a.m. Received a report of stolen mail from a location on 4th Avenue NW.
5:13 p.m. Received a report of stolen lumber from a location on 3rd Street SE.
Tuesday, May 4
2:47 p.m. Received a report of a fraud from a location on 5th Street SW.
Wednesday, May 5
7:59 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash that occurred on 3rd Street SE.
