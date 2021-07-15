The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 2-8. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, July 3

10:43 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 1st Street East.

Sunday, July 4

3:23 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.

3:25 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.

Tuesday, July 6

6:27 p.m. Responded to a crash near the intersection of Central Avenue North and 8th Street Northeast.

Thursday, July 8

11:14 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Park Avenue.

