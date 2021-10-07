The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 24-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

9:15 a.m. Responded to a vehicle striking a building on Third Avenue Southwest.

1:36 p.m. Responded to a fire on Third Avenue Southeast.

3:59 p.m. Received a report of a hit-and-run crash on 10th Avenue Southeast.

