The Milaca boys basketball team took to the road for the holidays as they traveled to St. Cloud to play in the Crusader Christmas Classic in a three-day tournament. Milaca opened with an 80-58 loss to Cathedral, before defeating Royalton 53-47, then closing with a 59-57 loss to Concordia Academy.
Against the Crusaders, the Wolves had to weather some hot shooting from the tournament host, and were able to make a game of it, cutting the lead to just ten points with just over six minutes left to play, but Cathedral was able to put Milaca away, taking the contest.
“Cathedral got hot early against us, and we were playing catch up the whole game,” said head coach Bennett Lerud.
A difference-maker in the game was three-point shooting, as Milaca made just four to Cathedral’s 11.
Back in action the next day, the Wolves got off to a slow start, falling behind 12-2. Milaca then made run to take a six-point halftime lead.
Much like the first meeting between the two teams this season, a five-point victory for the Wolves, the two teams battled to another five-point game, with Milaca once again taking the win.
Playing for the fifth-place in the tournament facing a solid Concordia Academy team, the Wolves battled but fell just short of the victory, falling by seven points.
Lerud was encouraged by what he saw, as Milaca was missing two players to illness. “We played probably our best game of this year, defensively we locked in the whole game, created turnovers, and kept battling back when the lead for them grew.”
Mason Voshell had 15 points in the loss.
The loss dropped Milaca to 5-4 on the season.
The Wolves will aim to get healthy, have a couple practices and prepare for Pine City, who is one of the top teams in Milaca’s section, according to Lerud.
The Wolves will head to Pine City on Jan. 3, looking to steal a game on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.