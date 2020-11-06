Coming into the Wolves’ volleyball match against Zimmerman, the youthful Milaca team was desperate for a win. Fresh off a 3-0 loss to Mora on Oct. 27, Milaca sat winless on the season.
The Wolves played with that desperation as they dominated the Thunder on the way to their first win of the year by a 3-0 score on Oct. 29.
Senior Brooke Rensenbrink was ecstatic to have the team snap the losing streak. “It was amazing, we all came together finally and we all supported each other,” she said.
Milaca came out playing with energy and carried that to a 25-12 opening set win to grab a 1-0 lead. Rensenbrink thought the team’s drive was the difference in the match. “Our energy was way up and we built on energy with each other, I think that is what helped up win,” Rensenbrink said.
Head Coach James Taylor agreed with Rensenbrink’s take on the team playing with energy adding that the girls learning they could keep playing gave them a jolt. “After we found out we got to play next week during our practice on Wednesday, the whole mood in the gym switched. The girls got loud, they got competitive and it was the loudest best practice we had all year and we carried it into the game,” Taylor said. The team was unsure if it would be able to play moving forward due to COVID-19 guidelines from the Minnesota State High School League.
The team kept playing with a liveliness as it coasted to a 25-11 win in the second set. The Wolves finished off the Thunder, 25-15 to complete the 3-0 win and secure their first win of the year.
Paige Maurer had a solid game as she got low for nine digs while picking up four serving aces. Mae Concannon led with eight kills with Macy Mach chipping in 14 assist.
Milaca now sits at 1-3 while Zimmerman is 0-4.
After the win, Taylor and the Wolves are aiming to keep the momentum moving. “We will build on it. We saw some better hitting against Zimmerman, things are looking better,” he said.
With the season still on for the Wolves, the team will now head to Little Falls for a rematch against the Flyers in their next contest.
As the season continues, Taylor wouldn’t want to be coaching any other group of players heading into their next match ups. “This is the team we want to keep taking forward. It’s no easy task, our conference is tough. This kind of attitude will carry us,” he said.
Milaca hit the road to play the Flyers on Nov. 5.
