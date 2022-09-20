Coaching: Head coach James Taylor, assistant Carrie Rosenberg
2021 recap: The 2021 season was a historic one for the Milaca volleyball team.
Coaching: Head coach James Taylor, assistant Carrie Rosenberg
2021 recap: The 2021 season was a historic one for the Milaca volleyball team.
“We overachieved and went farther than we thought we could. Coming off a 2-8 record for the Covid year we didn’t know what to expect. The team came together as a group with a shared vision and collective purpose and won 23 matches and finished in the top four of the section,” said Taylor.
The run ended with a 3-0 loss to Pequot Lakes in the Section 6AA Semifinal, while Milaca graduated 12 seniors into the offseason.
Key returners: The Wolves will bring back just four players with varsity experience in Emma Larsen, Neelie Zens, Maggie Westling and Esther Evans.
What to watch for: To combat the lack of experience at the varsity level, Taylor looks to form the new edition of the Wolves like years past.
“We have a lot of new faces that don’t have varsity experience. Point of emphasis will be building this team in the same mold as last year-- Trust each other and play for each other. Serving tough and playing relentless defense,” he said.
In order to do so, Milaca needs its returners to step up.
“We will depend a lot on Maggie, Neelie and Emma as the returning leaders,” said Taylor.
Getting the chance to already watch the team in action, Taylor had high praise for one of those newer faces.
“Ahnna Elbert will be fun to watch leading the defense.”
Schedule:
Sept. 6 vs. Braham at Milaca High School 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Little Falls at Milaca High School 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Mora at Mora High School 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs Zimmerman at Milaca High School 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Princeton at Princeton High School 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Foley at Foley High School 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Aitkin at Aitkin High School 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral at St. Cloud Cathedral High School 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Albany at Milaca High School 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Mora at Milaca High School 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Zimmerman at Zimmerman Middle and High School 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs Foley at Milaca High School 7:15 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.