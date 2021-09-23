The Milaca Mega Meet is set to return.
After having the Wolves cross country teams’ signature event cancelled last season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meet is ready to for its homecoming after its year long hiatus. The meet will be held at Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca on Sept. 25.
Seeing the meet be able to come back this year brings eagerness for coaches and runners alike said Milaca Head Coach Dave Dillan. “It’s really nice to have it again. The teams that have contacted me are excited, coaches are excited and it’s a big deal for the kids. Everyone is excited,” said Dillan.
Keeping the tradition alive of following through on the term mega, the meet will feature right around the usual mark of 155 teams competing according to Dillan.
Along with the plethora of programs attending will be some of the best cross country teams the state has to offer. “Some of those tops teams will be here,” said Dillan, as the meet will also feature teams from the neighboring states in Wisconsin and the Dakotas.
The neighbors to the south in Princeton will also be attending the Mega Meet.
As for the Milaca team, the Wolves look forward to get the chance to enjoy the different atmosphere for huge cross country meet. “It’s pretty darn cool to do and a cool experience for the kids,” said Dillan.
The Mega Meet is ready to begin early Sept. 25, starting with eighth grade boys at 10 a.m. and will be concluding at 2:40 with an alumni race.
Milaca’s teams will be racing at 12:15 p.m. starting with the girls followed by the boys at 1 p.m. while Princeton’s teams will be racing at 12:30 p.m. for boys and 1:15 p.m. for the girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.