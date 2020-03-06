The Milaca boys basketball team wrapped up their season with a 69-29 drubbing at the hands of Albany Feb. 28 in Albany. The loss locked the Wolves up at the 10 seed in the Section 6AA tournament as they will take on Pine City.
The Huskies were able to get off to a dominating start, grabbing a 35-12 halftime advantage over Milaca as the Wolves could not recover on way to the blowout loss. Jack Berg led Milaca with nine points as the Wolves finished their regular season with an 11-15 overall record while seventh in the Granite Ridge Conference at 4-10.
Milaca will now turn its attention to the seventh-seeded Dragons of Pine City in the opening round of section 6AA. The two teams have already met once this season, a 76-60 win for Pine City, a game in which the Wolves had a second half lead, before the Dragons were able to gain separation at the end.
Head coach Bennett Lerud likes the match-up the Wolves have drawn and knows that if the team makes adjustments from the first meeting, Milaca could advance. “We know what they like to do, pressure on defense to get the ball back and shoot the first open layup or three. They’re very scrappy on the glass but if we can clean up the turnovers and rebounding from the first time we played them,” explained Lerud.
Pine City, despite grabbing the seventh seed, has only lost twice all season and will enter with a 24-2 record. The Wolves will need to stop the two-man attack of Seth Logan and Koleman Lind if they want to upset the Dragons, said Lerud. “Lind for them is an incredible shooter that we will have to pay better attention too and then Logan is a great isolation player and can knock down outside shots as well,” stated Bennett.
Heading into the March 4 contest in Pine City, Lerud likes the Wolves’ odds to pull off the upset. “I like our chances, just have to play hard and execute the plan. Should be a good one.”
