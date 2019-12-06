2018-2019 Results: 5-12 in dual meets; Lost to Princeton 48-25 in the first round of Section 7AA tournament.
Few people understand the significance and tradition of the Milaca High School wrestling program more than Mitchel Vedders and Clay Hoeck.
That’s why getting the program back to where it once was is so important to the former standout Wolves wresters, who are entering their seventh season as co-head coaches.
Last season was certainly the exception in recent years as the Wolves struggled to a 5-12 record.
Rebuilding as quickly as possible is the goal for Milaca, but Vedders and Hoeck realize it takes time. That doesn’t, however, lessen the importance of returning to the winning ways for the Wolves.
If anyone knows what it will take to return to prominence, it’s Vedders and Hoeck. Vedders is a former state champion; Hoeck was a state runner-up.
“We’ve got one senior that was on the team who was at state tournament in 2016,” Hoeck said. “But they still know the tradition. They know the expectations. They know where we want to be as coaches and as a team. It’s going to take some effort and hard work to get back to where we need to be. They certainly see the banners, see the trophies and see the names so they know it’s certainly possible to get back to that.”
“It all started when I was in seventh grade,” said senior Garrett Hall. “I had all the older guys teaching me about the tradition. It means a lot because it’s been around for so many years. We’d like to keep that around. It has a lot of meaning to us.”
Milaca was last at the state tournament in 2016. That group was led by a huge group of seniors, and replacing them has proved challenging.
“Losing that many seniors in 2016 was tough,” Hoeck said. “It’s tough for underclassmen to get on the team when you have that many seniors, and that hurt our numbers a little bit. So we’re trying to build the numbers back up. It’s a well-rounded group of kids. They’re very athletic and team-oriented.”
The Wolves have a corps of wrestlers with state tournament experience that will be relied on this season – especially early.
Hall was a member of the 2016 team and is ranked No. 10 by “The Guillotine” at 152 pounds. Senior Ian Hanson and junior Bodee Zens also competed at state last season.
“It starts with getting numbers in the room,” Hall said. “I think if we can start pushing them harder in practice and get back to the way things used to be and finally get the kids that are freshmen to senior years not having to wrestle seventh and eighth-graders in practice, we can get a lot better.
“It’s always an expectation for us to get to state as a team, but we want to set those goals for a bunch of us as individuals as well.”
An early look at potential lineup has freshman Austin Linder at 106, freshmen Tanyon Black and Jack Schoenborn at 113, junior Gibson Kragt and freshman Nicholas Reese at 120, freshman Jack Nord and David Goebel at 132, freshmen Caleb Sahlstrom and Trenton Rhodes at 139, senior Bryce Salgren and freshman Isaiah Allen at 145, Hall and freshman Hunter Bockoven at 152, junior Lucas Peterson and freshman Clay Anderson at 160, Hanson and junior Brant Mollet at 170, freshman Colby Zens and junior Thomas Grulke at 182, freshman Logan Ashy at 195, Bodee Zens at 22, and junior Brody Ash and Randall Lawrence at 285.
“Most of the guys are pretty young, but they’re growing up a lot,” Hanson said. “The plan is to work hard and beat teams. Milaca has always been about winning team duals and not just individually. We need everyone to be on the same page and getting better every day in the wrestling room and busting it. It’s pretty cool to be a leader. I like that the guys look up to me, and if I can be that kind of leader, that’s great. I enjoy encouraging them and even though you’re kind of beating them up, the success will come.”
“We’re hoping to take that next step to the next level. We’ve got basically the same as last year,” Hoeck said. “Numbers play a huge part in our success. We have to keep kids healthy. We’ve got to want that success. It’s easy to be average. You’ve got to put the work in and set our goals high. If we don’t put that effort in, it’s not going to happen for us. We made a decision this year with this team to get the practices back to where we need to be.”
