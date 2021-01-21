2019-2020 Results: 15-13 (7-7 in Granite Ridge, 5th) Lost to Foley 49-47 in Section 6AA Round of 16.
The first year at a new job is never easy. There’s a period of adjustments, learning and growing, especially when the position involves head coaching.
Milaca Girls Basketball Head Coach Lance Dalbey jumped right in last season and quickly meshed with his players.
The Wolves tallied a 15-12 season that included more highs than lows.
Now entering the second year under the system Dalbey is running, Milaca looks poised to find additional on-court success.
“Having been here a year gives us a little more of a leg up on the things we want to do and the kids feel comfortable with more of the system of what we are doing,” Dalbey said.
Jackie Kragt agrees with her coach’s take regarding comfortability when it comes to the style of play.
“We are getting used to how he wants the defense and the offense and now we are becoming more confident with how he wants to run things,” Kragt said.
While Milaca players now have a better grasp of Dalbey’s coaching system, there are still gaps to be filled.
For example, the Wolves have lost the offensive punch of 1,000-point scorer Miranda Broberg.
Dalbey believes the team will adjust to departures from last year.
“You fill gaps where needed and you change where things are appropriate to change. I am really pleased not just with what we have coming back but the improvement that I have seen in the last year,” Dalbey said.
Among those returning to the team will be forward Maggie Westling and Olivia Westling, a guard, who both played meaningful minutes for Milaca.
Maggie garnered an all-conference award as just an eighth grader with her average of 11.8 points per game along with 8.1 rebounds while Olivia added 8.7 in the scoring column.
Also rejoining the Wolves will be seniors Madison VanDonsel and Grace Gerking.
That duo, along with Kragt, all saw playing time at the varsity level last season. “We have more experience than people think coming back,” Dalbey said.
Coming into the new season, the team also hopes to carry over its on-court defensive strength.
Dalbey expects the squad to play with even more intensity on that side of the ball.
“Last year, the kids and I had to get to know each other and trust each other,” Dalbey said. “Once we established that trust, we grew defensively. Having that year of experience, the kids feel really comfortable and confident with our defensive capability. We are looking to be a step better this year,” Dalbey said.
Coming off of a season with the team hosting a section game, Milaca’s goal is to improve on that and possibly make some noise in the postseason.
In order to do that, the team must push each other in practice, VanDonsel said. “We really have to push each other every day in practice, that will help us a lot,” she added.
The Wolves began their quest to secure a home section game Jan. 19 with a road contest in Pierz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.