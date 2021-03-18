The Milaca boys basketball team is getting hot at the right time. Coming into the March 11 contest against Pine City, the Wolves were looking to stretch their winning streak to four in a row against the section sharing, Dragons.
After battling to a single point lead at half, Milaca used an active defensive attack to stifle Pine City to defend its home court, 84-67, winning its fourth game in a row as it now heads into the Section 6AA playoffs.
As the game started, each time the Wolves found themselves building their lead against the Dragons, the visiting team would respond.
With the first half nearing to an end, Milaca had a chance to close the frame strong but failed to do so as Pine City saw its opportunity and cut the lead to a single point going into the break.
Back in action for the second half the Wolves once again saw themselves stretch their lead to 43-37 with 15:30 left in the game. This time, Milaca wouldn’t fumble the chance to balloon its lead as a 19-5 run, capped by a Henry Truebenbach layup built the 19 points.
In the second half, the Wolves were able to shut down the Dragons picking up steal after steal as a part of their 15 takeaways on the night.
Though pushed slightly by a late comeback attempt by Pine City, Milaca comfortably held on for the 17-point victory.
Peyton Hunt led Milaca offensively as he finished with 24 points on the night while Caleb Pollema had 16 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
The defeat by the hands of the Wolves dropped Pine City to 12-5 on the year while Milaca moved to 5-13.
Up next for the Wolves is their first game in the Section 6AA playoffs as the Wolves earned the 14-seed and will travel to face third-seeded Annandale. The Cardinals will enter into the game with a 14-1 record.
In order to keep the season alive, Milaca will have to win the rebounding battle according to Head Coach Kaleb Anderson. “It’s going to be tricky, but the one thing we are going to focus on the most is going to be aggression in rebounding. This is a team that we have seen with film that doesn’t have a lot of push back sometimes when people run at them and really come after them, which we like to do. We hope to really push them against the board,” said Anderson.
Another key to the game will be how the emerging sophomore point guard in Lewis Wolbert will perform as he will be imperative in a potential upset for Milaca. “We have a lot of guys playing some big roles during our winning streak but none bigger than Lewis Wolbert. If he is playing really well and getting the ball in the basket while feeding his teammates, then usually things are going pretty well for us,” said Anderson.
The Wolves and the Cardinals will square off on March 18 as upset-minded Milaca traveled to Annandale.
