The Milaca Wolves wrestling team wrapped up a busy week as they traveled to Melrose to take on Sauk Centre-Melrose followed by Benson on Jan. 21 then hosting Pierz and Detroit Lakes the following night.
Milaca was able to defeat Sauk Centre- Melrose 58-21, lost to Benson 45-29 before falling to Pierz 46-29 then closing with a loss to Detroit Lakes, 64-12 to finish its two busy nights of wrestling.
The Wolves were led by Bodee Zens at the 220 weightclass as the senior picked up three wins falling once versus Benson via a pin.
Zens was joined by Austin Linder as the wrestler also went 3-1 on the week picking up the sole lose against Pierz. Brody Ash was among several other Wolves wrestlers who split their four matches on the week.
The Wolves will now enjoy a couple days off before heading to Pequot Lakes to battle with Patriots and Minnewaska on Jan. 29. Milaca will stay busy as the following night, they will once again take to the road as they travel to Chisago Lakes. Saint Francis will also attend the triangular.
Princeton Wrestling
The Tigers wrestling team enjoyed a slow week as they were only in action once, hosting a triangular on Jan. 21, with Bemidji and Monticello coming to town.
Princeton only wrestled the state power, Bemidji and fell to the Lumberjacks by a score of 49-23.
Tyler Wells, Ethan Ballweber, Landen Parent, Parker Adkins, Kyle Boeke all picked up wins for the Tigers with Wells and Parent picking up pins for Princeton. Boeke also picked up a win by major decision.
Still remaining out for the Tigers is Senior Zach Wells, who placed third at the state meet last season.
Princeton will now take the week to get healthy as they returned to action on Jan. 30, heading to Anoka to battle with the Flames and Osseo.
