2019 Results: Girls in eighth GRC, in 15th section 5A. Boys eighth in GRC, 17th in Section 5A.
Milaca’s cross country team was a very young squad last season that gained experience and poise after each meet.
This year, the Wolves will look to keep that trend going and continue to get better every meet.
At first, it seemed like the Wolves weren’t going to get the chance to run this year. Senior Brittany Hansen had doubts about running this fall.
“It’s nice that we get to have a season, I thought we were going to get cancelled,” she said. Now with that nagging doubt out of the way, the Milaca team can get to work.
Although some athletes weren’t as lucky to have their seasons continue, the Milaca cross country team took full advantage of the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the boys and girls teams were able to pick up runners from football and volleyball to help boost the roster and get more kids involved in the program.
Head Coach Dave Dillan was pleased to have the extra runners added to the team’s roster. “It’s worked out well for us. What is really nice is that they are all good kids, hard workers,” he said.
Dillan also thinks the added athletes will compete at the varsity level.
“I think the football players and volleyball players will factor in this season. The girls from volleyball will take a little longer to get there, but they will help for sure. As for the boys, they are running with our top kids, they are good athletes,” Dillan explained.
With the added help the boys team will go from a relatively young team to a team that has some age on its roster.
The boys will most likely be led by Corbin Sams, who is one of Milaca’s top returning runners.
Sams appreciates the new runners who have been added. “It’s good to have all the new faces to the team since football was cancelled. And to be out being active with friends again makes it so much more fun,” Sams said.
Leading the girls team will be Hansen, who fell just short of a state berth last year. Hansen hopes to use coming up three spots short as a motivation to comeback even stronger. “Hopefully they have a state meet,” added Hansen.
Dillan has no doubt that Hansen will be a contender for a state berth.
“She worked hard this summer to obtain that goal, I know she is determined. She has that little bit of fire in her eye,” Dillan said. He’s hopeful state is obtainable goal for the senior.
The Minnesota State High School League has yet to make a decision regarding a section or state meet for cross country.
There are a lot of choices floating around for what the MSHSL will do later this fall, but Dillan said he would not be picky with options. “To be able to get kids off and running, we’ll take anything at this point.”
Until a decision is made, the Milaca cross country team will continue to run and get better in hopes of showing their improvement at the end of the year.
The Wolves began their season Sept. 1 in Milaca hosting a different version of their Early Bird Meet. Only three teams were scheduled to participate.
