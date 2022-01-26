Staring down a difficult stretch of four games in six days, against formidable opponents nonetheless, Milaca girls’ basketball Head Coach Lance Dalbey would have been happy making through the streak splitting the games.
“If we can come out of there with a split, we would be tickled pink,” said Dalbey on the upcoming stretch.
Just three games into the span, the Wolves have already passed that, starting with a win over St. Cloud Cathedral on Jan. 20, via a 52-35 decision on Milaca’s home court followed by road victories over Royalton and Kimball by 48-43 on Jan. 22 and 63-56 two days later.
Big components of those victories has been the same story it has been all season for the Wolves; Defense and sophomore forward, Maggie Westling.
Owning the identity of defense, while relying on Westling for timely buckets, it was apparent against the Crusaders.
After a first half where scoring was limited, Milaca held a 17-15 advantage over Cathedral, relying on defense to keep the Wolves competitive.
Back for the second half, Westling got going.
Time after time, the Wolves began to find Westling in the post and the sophomore would do the rest, either finishing at the rim or drawing the foul.
“I was just getting in to position, and they were looking for me and hitting me at the right time,” said Westling on the strong second half with Milaca grabbing a double digit lead.
The Wolves were able to keep the Crusaders at arms’ length until about four minutes left in the contest with Cathedral cutting the advantage to single digits.
But Westling continued her dominate night, pushing the lead back to 10 after a basket at 43-33 with just 2:40 left in the game.
Having that option in the post to toss the ball into when things might be swinging the other way in the game is a great boon to have for the Wolves said senior guard Macy Mach. “It’s nice, especially if we are struggling and we finally get that look, we know that it’s probably going in. It’s real nice in hard times when we are kind of stuck. It’s very consistent,” said Mach.
With Cathedral still hanging around with time running out, Mach was able to drive baseline to hit a floater push the lead to 14 while she and Westling were able to nail free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Westling’s big night included the forward scoring over half of Milaca’s point with 27 for the night while Mach added 13 to help provide that second option for the Wolves in the victory.
The most impressive part of Westling’s dominance is that other teams know what to expect from Wolves on the offensive end, yet they can’t stop it said Dalbey. “Everyone is planning around her and everybody comes into every game with a game plan to stop her and she is still doing what she is doing, which is pretty incredible,” said the head coach.
Grabbing the section and conference win over Cathedral, two more section foes waited in the next two contests for Milaca in Royalton and Kimball.
Wolves get past Cubs, Royals
Starting with Royalton on that Saturday, the Wolves were able to get the five-point road win over the Royals to set up the match up with 13-2 Kimball on the Cubs’ court.
Going into the hostile environment of Kimball’s gym, Westling again had her way with the Cubs’ defense, putting up 39 points in the huge win over the tough opposition.
With the wins in hand, the Wolves now are riding a four-game winning streak and own a 10-3 record overall.
Wrapping up the difficult scheduling, Milaca then traveled to Zimmerman Jan. 25, before again hitting the road to head to Pierz on Jan. 28, with conference standings at stake.
