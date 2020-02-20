The Milaca girls basketball team was able to snap their four-game losing streak with a win over 47-31 Maple Lake on Feb.11 followed by another win over Mora by 71-44.
Head coach Lance Dalbey attributes the snapping of the losing streak to consistency. “In terms of bouncing back, part of that was playing more consistently on defense,” said Dalbey.
The Wolves were led by Miranda Broberg against Maple Lakes as she was able to score 18 points, hitting four three’s. Maggie Westling added 14 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to aid Broberg. Milaca’s defense was able to suffocate the Irish to only 10 first half points.
The Wolves were back in action just days later as it was able to blow out Mora after a slow start. The win moved the Wolves to 13-11 and 5-7 in the Granite Ridge Conference.
Milaca will now enter in its final week of regular season play as it faced Foley on Feb. 18 followed by Little Falls on Feb. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.