The Milaca boys basketball team was able to get revenge against Pierz as they went on the road to defeat the Pioneers 75-60 on Feb. 20. The Wolves then followed it up with a loss to Little Falls 49-41 the following night.
Head coach Bennett Lerud was happy to pick up the win over the conference foe Pierz, avenging a 75-62 loss back on Jan. 23 to the Pioneers. “Pierz was a great win for the guys. They cut back on turnovers and played solid defense the entire game and we certainly shot the ball great as well,” stated Lerud.
Milaca was able to knock down 12 three-pointers in the game to Pierz’s four.
The two teams battled back and forth with great pace to begin the game with neither team leading by more than five points as the Wolves took a 37-32 advantage into the break.
Back in action for the second half, Pierz was able to tie the game at 44, before Milaca used a 9-0 run to grab control of the contest and never looked back en route to the 15-point victory.
Seniors led the way for the Wolves as Jack Berg had 20 points and six rebounds while Logan Molacek 16 points in the win.
Milaca had a quick turnaround as it was back in action the next day, taking on Little Falls. In what was a defensive battle throughout, the Flyers were able to make just enough plays to secure the eight-point win over the Wolves.
Both teams struggled to get their offenses going as neither shot over 40 percent for the game. Little Falls found offense at the line, knocking down 19 free throws compared to Milaca’s nine proving to be the difference-maker. “We had a lot of missed opportunities and a few untimely turnovers,” said Lerud on the loss to the Flyers.
Molacek led Milaca with 14 points in the loss.
Milaca now sits at 11-14 on the year with a 4-9 conference after defeating Spectrum 71-70 on Monday night. Stats were not available at deadline.
With sections right around the corner, the Wolves will most likely be looking at an eight, nine or 10 seed according to Lerud. “I think as we come down the stretch hopefully we can string a few more solid games together before playoffs,” said Lerud.
The Wolves will be wrapping up their regular season with a conference game against Albany on Feb. 28.
