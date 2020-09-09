The Milaca School District has hired a new activities assistant to help guide it into the new school year.
Wolves alumnae Jenna Carlson took over the position from Sherri Freese.
Carlson will also be working with attendance at the high school.
Carlson, who is a 2005 Milaca graduate, looks to help students is whatever way she can.
“I would like the students to know they are always welcome to come to me for any assistance they may need,” she said.
In her time at Milaca, Carlson participated in many activities including swimming, softball, and was a wrestling manager but never thought about the challenge to put the activities together.
“I was very involved in activities as a highschooler, but never thought much about the behind the scenes work that was going on. It has been fun learning and seeing all the pieces come together to make the activities possible for the students. There are a lot of moving parts and people involved,” Carlson said.
After her time at Milaca, Carlson attended Gustavus Adolphus College before returning to the school district to work.
Carlson and her family currently live in Milaca.
Being back to work for her former school has been enjoyable for Carlson.
She’s run into a few familiar faces. “Many of the teachers and coaches I had are still working at Milaca schools, it has been very fun to see them again. The school community is so welcoming and I feel at home in my new position,” she said.
Though having just started the position for Milaca, Carlson already has goals in mind. “My goal is to have a deep understanding of all the activities and get to know all of the coaches and advisers. By doing this, I will be able to help all students, especially those that are new to a sport or activity,” said Carlson.
With COVID-19 leading to many challenges to arise during the school year, it may seem daunting, but Carlson is eager to tackle the challenge.
“This year will be a very unusual year for school and activities, but I am excited for the challenge,” she said.
