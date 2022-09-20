The Pizza Bowl rivals of Princeton and Milaca met in the pool, as the two swim and diving teams went head to head on Sept. 6.
The Wolves proved to be up to the challenge, running past the Tigers by a 97-83 score to take the dual.
Milaca saw several first place finishes in the meet, with the 200-yard medley relay of Abby Anderson, Hillary Leom, Addison Greninger and Addison Vivant pacing the team with a first place finish. Emma Neely in the 200 freestyle also claimed a top finish.
Sweeping top three finishes for the Wolves had the 200 individual medley, the 50 freestyle and diving. The 200 IM was led by Leom, while the 50 freestyle and dives were starred by Addy Vivant and Alexa Anderson, respectively.
The Wolves were next in action on Sept. 13, hosting Becker while Princeton returned to the pool on Sept. 8.
Tigers bounce back
Princeton did not dwell long on the defeat, bouncing back just two days later with a 103-81 win over the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets on the road.
The win was the third thus far of the season for the Tigers.
“There were some fantastic performances across the board,” said head coach Montana Becker.
Callie Metsala led Princeton in the pool with top finishes in the 100 fly (1:02.76), 100 breaststroke (1:13.62).
Metsala was joined by Lydia Thompson, Kayla Haux and Shelby Ulm as part of the 200 medley relay that also took first for the Tigers at 2:07.
Princeton earned some time off following the meet as they next compete on Sept. 17, heading to Milaca’s Invitational.
