The Pizza Bowl rivals of Princeton and Milaca met in the pool, as the two swim and diving teams went head to head on Sept. 6.

Milaca and Princeton met in the pool on Sept. 6, with the Wolves roaring to a 97-83 victory. 

The Wolves proved to be up to the challenge, running past the Tigers by a 97-83 score to take the dual.

