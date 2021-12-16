2021 Results: Did not compete in Section 7AA Team Tournament
More often than not, wrestling will be a sport where you have to take your lumps, learn from them and grow.
The Milaca/Faith Christian wrestling team has taken its lumps over the past couple seasons and now as a big chunk of the squad reaches maturity, looks to hand out some lumps of their own.
As the large core of the Wolves team has now become juniors, they are gaining that sureness to compete at a high level said Milaca Co-Head Coach Clay Hoeck. “They weren’t necessarily ready to be at the varsity level when we first brought them up, they took their bumps and bruises and now they are finally gaining that confidence,” said Hoeck, who will be joined again by Mitchel Vedders to guide the Wolves this season.
“This junior class has been a steady group of guys developing every year. They are getting stronger and are getting more familiar with the nuances of wrestling,” added Vedders.
Gaining that experience from the past couple seasons and developing, this year seems poised to be a return to form for the proud program.
Led by junior captains Jack Schoenborn and Logan Ash, the pair believes if they can compete up to their maximum potential, this could be a really strong year on the mats for the team. “We’ve all had the varsity experience and we know what is expected by our coaches. If we can bring our “A” game, we will be unstoppable,” said Schoenborn.
Ash and Schoenborn will be joined by a handful of other seasoned juniors in the varsity lineup in Jack Nord, Clay Anderson, Colbee Zens among others.
With those wrestlers returning, it will help ease the loss of two program mainstays in Bodee Zens and Brody Ash who combined to win more than 150 matches in their career.
Missing those two key guys hasn’t slowed down the Wolves so far this season said Vedders. “We really haven’t missed a beat.”
Schoenborn does miss the presence the two brought to the team but likes the way the younger guys are looking so far in practice. “We have up and coming guys who will do amazing this season,” he said.
Replacing the two and added experience to the roster, expectations are high.
Toss in a change in section, if all falls right for the Wolves, a state berth could be within grasp.
As the last two reigning Section 7AA Champions in Foley and Princeton have departed the section, it is now wide open for another team to grab that berth to state.
Ash believes Milaca could be that team if they put in the work. “It’s perfect for us to slide right in. The team has a chance to go to state this year, we have some tough teams in our section but I think we can beat them. We just have to keep getting better,” said Ash.
Replacing the spots left by the Tigers and Falcons will be Pierz and Aitkin.
In order to prepare the Wolves to be wrestling their best to possibly make a push to state come tournament time is a balanced schedule that will provide challenges with some opportunities for success stated Vedders. “Our schedule is really well balanced. We have enough of the tough teams, tough tournament to excel our guys and develop then we have some where we will be getting that success too,” he said.
Milaca kicked off that schedule on Dec. 2 with a trip to Ogilvie for a season opening quad as the Wolves aim to start with a bang.
